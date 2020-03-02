Ramee Group of Hotels in association with Amangiri Hotels and Resorts inaugurates HOTEL RAMEE ROYAL in Udaipur along with their famed signature outlets

Udaipur : International group, Ramee Groups of Hotels makes their debut in Udaipur as Ramee Royal. Located in Balicha, one of the most prestigious addresses in the city, the hotel combines timeless sophistication with modern luxury Their arrival in Udaipur reinforces their commitment to growing their luxury portfolio in the market. With the hotel’s strategic location, sophisticated service and refined elegance, Ramee Royal looks forward to offering guests an unparalleled experience true to both the destination and the Ramee Group legacy.

Imagine getting married like a royal- surrounded by lakes where the water glistens like pearls? Well, that’s everything you get in Ramee Royal! Touted as one of the most popular destination wedding venues of India, and rightly so! If you have dreamt of getting married like a princess, then you cannot get any closer to living that dream than a wedding in Ramee Royal. Getting married in the middle of a lake, with stunning sunset views, at a luxurious five-star hotel – whatever your preference may be, Ramee Royal has something for everybody Apart from the location, sophisticated service and refined elegance, Ramee Royal also launched Tanatan- Kitchen & Bar

After having Mumbai, Dubai/ Bahrain and Kolhapur addicted to its taste, vibe & hospitality, Tanatan comes to Udaipur. Experience the taste of royalty atTanatan, Udaipur with gourmet food that will pamper your taste buds like never before.Tanatantranslates to a food offering made to royalty. Their food and service is designed to royally pamper their customers with an exceptional dining experience!

Calling it a gourmet experience, Gaurav Jain, owner of Amangiri Hotels and Resorts says “What better place than Udaipur! One thing common between Tanatan& Udaipur is ‘desi’. Both Tanatan& Udaipur breathe royalty” further adding “We at Tanatan, believe that modernising Indian food is about using ingredients and cooking techniques from other cuisines, but still retaining a touch of Indian flavours. Diners want something tasty but in a package that they can still understand and identify with”

Nihit Srivastava, CEO Ramee Group (India) says “It is a dual celebration for us. It us our pleasure to bring the newest wedding destination to Udaipur for big fat Indian weddings. We are happy to bring Tanatan to Udaipur. We amalgamate traditional global and Indian classics, with Indian influences, contemporary presentations, culinary styles and ambiance. We promise to treat every patron like a king. Our vision is to continue to take every guest through an extraordinarily memorable affair & to continually innovate & evolve to set exceedingly remarkable benchmarks for ourselves”

Tells us more-

Food- Get a real taste of premium dining experience with contemporary and exquisite variations in the Indian cuisine at “Tanatan, Udaipur”. Infusing a generous dose of Indian flavours, “Tanatan, Udaipur” presents Indian cuisine where culinary art meets the alchemy of modern presentations and cooking techniques like molecular gastronomy to absorb the guest into the ultimate gastronomic illusion. “Tanatan, Udaipur” stands out because of its peerless food quality and the authentic food that traces its roots to Indian flavours like no other restaurant in Udaipur.

Interiors- The rawness & refinement defining the luxurious imperial Indian decor & interiors coupled with micro detailing add to the ultimate experience at, “Tanatan Kitchen & Bar, Udaipur”. With a culture of treating everyone like kings, the antique & rare copper collectibles &Mozaic, Indian motifs add up to a luxurious Maharaja-Rajwada interiors glorifying the richness of majesty & monarchy of India in every corner of “Tanatan Kitchen & Bar, Udaipur”. Intricately crafted & magnificently designed themed fine dine Kitchen & Bar in Udaipur looks like a folklore from monumental statuesque of the ancient past. The opulent white, blue & copper -craft interiors make comprehensive use of designinnovation combined with the principles of flawless service circulation, state-of-the-art technology, strategic location placement and detailed planning.

Hospitality- An awe-inspiring aristocratic jodhpuri-style regal welcome by the staff of “Tanatan- Kitchen & Bar, Udaipur” wearing Indi-Western sartorial style Jodhpuris will bring princely sumptuous comfort to the guests on their advent to the royal kitchen & bar. The kitchen & Bar aims to create a touchstone by offering splendacious experience to keep its guests addicted to its richness.

Along with a progressive take on Indian Cuisine, cross cuisine cooking techniques have been adapted to bring out the best. The menu conceptualised is a good mix of traditional and contemporary, keeping core flavours and authentic nuances intact.