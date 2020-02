The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was set up to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Yesterday, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the President of the trust whereas Champat Rai was elected General Secretary.

The 15-member trust was formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November last year.