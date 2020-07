Raksha Mantri to visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir from today

Army Chief General MM Naravane will accompany him. during this visit. They will review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh.

This will be the Defence Minister’s first visit to Ladakh since the faceoff with China commenced. Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Atal Tunnel, previously known as Rohtang Tunnel, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This is a highway tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway.