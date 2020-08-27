Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launches mobile App for NCC Training

The App will assist in conducting countrywide online training of NCC cadets.

In view of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact based training.

Since schools/colleges are not likely to open in near future, a need was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium.

Raksha Mantri also interacted with the NCC cadets via video conferencing during the launch of the App and also answered their questions. He wished them success and motivated them to excel in all spheres of life.

In his address to the NCC Cadets, Raksha Mantri said the app will be useful to them in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 due to restrictions on direct physical interactions. But if one moves ahead with determination and self-confidence, he or she would be able to clear all hurdles and achieve success, he added.

Rajnath Singh praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC Cadets who supported the frontline Corona warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic. He said NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation and several NCC cadets rose to become great personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh.​​​ sports personality Anjali Bhagwat, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

In addition Raksha Mantri himself was a NCC Cadet.

The DGNCC Mobile Training App aims at providing NCC cadets entire training material (syllabus, précis, training videos and frequently asked questions) on one platform.

The App has been made interactive by including a query option. By using this option, a cadet can post his question related to the training syllabus and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors.

This App will certainly be a positive step towards automation of NCC training, in line with Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will go a long way in assisting the NCC cadets in easier access to training material in these testing times of pandemic.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Director General NCC Lt General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.