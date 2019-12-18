Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits Naval Air Station Oceana and Naval Station Norfolk in USA

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visited the Naval Air Station Oceana and Naval Station Norfolk during his visit to the United States of America. He said this visit reflects on the strong defence ties between India and the United States and hope that the relations will further strengthen in the near future.



During the visit to NAS Oceana, Raksha Mantri inspected a Boeing Mobile Flight Simulator, static display and F/A-18E flight demonstration.



Shri Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Ambassador of India to the US Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, other senior officials of the Government of India and active-duty military officers

