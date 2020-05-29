Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh speaks with US Defence Secretary over phone

The two Ministers briefed each other on the respective experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation in this regard.

They reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation arrangements and expressed their commitment to further promote our defence partnership. To this end, Raksha Mantri invited Secretary Esper to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience, which the latter accepted with pleasure.

Raksha Mantri appreciated Secretary Esper’s condolence over lives lost in Eastern India during Cyclone Amphan recently, and briefed him on India’s relief efforts. The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional developments of shared security interest.