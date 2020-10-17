Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh gives away Raksha Mantri Trophy for Best Command Hospitals | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and the Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2019 were presented by Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh here today. Command Hospital (Air Force) Bengaluru was adjudged the best and Command Hospital (Eastern Command) Kolkata as the second best Command Hospital for 2019.

While complementing the two hospitals on their outstanding performance, Raksha Mantri acknowledged the commendable services being rendered by the AFMS, ranging from combat medical support to troops deployed in operational roles to state-of-the-art healthcare services at its mid-zonal, zonal and tertiary care hospitals.

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Anup Banerji, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the preparedness of the AFMS to meet all challenges in providing medical support both during operations and in peace time as well as when called upon to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. He reiterated the resolute commitment of the AFMS to strive for professional excellence at all times.

The Raksha Mantri Trophy was instituted in 1989 to recognize excellence in healthcare services provided by Command Hospitals of the AFMS and to foster a spirit of healthy competition among them. A selection committee headed by an AFMS officer of the rank of Lt Gen/equivalent, recommends hospitals for the award each year via a comprehensive selection process based on objective performance indicators assessed during on-site visits to the hospitals.

The award ceremony was attended by the Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar besides senior service and civilian dignitaries.