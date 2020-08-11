Raksha Mantri launches ‘Atmanirbharta Saptah’ (7 to 14 August)

The event comes shortly after the Defence Ministry introduced an import embargo on 101 items, in order to boost indigenisation of defence production.

The Defence Minister said, “The Government has made serval timely and thoughtful interventions during Covid-19 times like issuing negative list for import, increase in FDI limits and separate budget for domestic capital procurement. The ban on imports of 101 items is a big step towards atmanirbharta. The list of negative items contains not only small items but weapon systems of high and critical technology. More such items will be added to this list shortly which will save crores of rupees in imports.”

He added, “The ‘Atmanirbharta Saptah’ will be a witness to initiatives pertaining to modernisation & up-gradation of facilities by DPSUs & OFB. As part of Atmanirbharta Saptah, the DPSUs & OFB are also organising a series of webinars covering all relevant topics including all stakeholders.”

Raksha Mantri assured of encouraging 7000 MSMEs that are associated with the Defence Industry.