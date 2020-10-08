Raksha Mantri greets air warriors on the 88th Air Force Day

He said in a message, “Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with.”

Raksha Mantri expressed that the nation was proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. “We remain committed to enhancement of IAF’s combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation, Shri Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Raksha Mantri also expressed confidence that the IAF would always guard the Nation’s skies, come what may, adding, “Here’s wishing you blue skies and happy landings always”.