Raksha Mantri calls for seamless implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in Cantonment areas

In his opening remarks Rajnath Singh said this webinar was an important step towards seamless delivery of benefits of various centrally sponsored schemes and in improving the overall well being of approximately 21 lakh residents in the cantonments. Citing welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhana Mantri Awas Yojana, Smart Cities Mission, Mid-day meal scheme for school children. Rajnath Singh said there should be no gaps in implementation of these welfare schemes in Cantonment areas. He also highlighted the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of Ministry of Defence and said government welcomed innovation towards achieving further economic progress.

Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all 62 Cantonment Boards are attending the two-day webinar. It was organised with the objective to have better understanding of the implementation mechanism and funding of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and to prepare a roadmap for extending the benefits of these to the residents of cantonment areas. The webinar was attended by the Joint Secretaries/Nodal Officers of the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice & Empowerment and Women & Child Development. The corresponding State Mission Directors and Principal Secretaries in the concerned State departments also participated in the webinar.

The deliberations in the webinar will lay the roadmap for taking the matter forward by each Cantonment Board to optimise the outreach and maximise the beneficiaries of CSS in cantonment areas.

Raksha Mantri also launched the ‘Chhavni COVID: Yodha Sanrakshan Yojana’, a group life insurance scheme through Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which will cover more than 10,000 employees in all 62 Cantonment Boards in event of any unfortunate fatal calamity with an insurance cover of Rs five lakhs each.The Scheme will benefit permanent and contractual employees including doctors, paramedics and sanitation staff.