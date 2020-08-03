Raksha Bandhan being celebrated across country

On this occasion, sisters tie colorful rakhi around the wrist of their brothers and pray for their prosperity, health and well-being.



In return, brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters and present them gifts.



President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.



In his message, President Kovind said, this is a unique festival that strengthens the will to protect the interests of women and work for their well-being. President Kovind today celebrated Raskha Bandhan with members of the nursing community at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



During a brief interactive session, the nurses offered rakhis to the President and also narrated their experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The President felicitated them and described them as saviours who are not only saving lives but also risking their own lives in the line of duty.



President Kovind said, such commitment to duty earns respect for nurses who have been performing the role of front-line Covid warriors. The President thanked the entire nursing fraternity for their sincere dedication and services to fellow citizens during the pandemic.



In his message, Vice Presindent Venkaiah Naidu said, on this auspicious occasion, let us also resolve to uphold the dignity and respect traditionally accorded to women in the society and empower them to reach their true potential. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Mata Amritanandamayi and Lata Mangeshkar for their Raksha Bandhan greetings to him.



In a tweet, he said, blessings from India’s Nari Shakti gives him great strength. Mr. Modi said, with the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, India will touch new heights and achieve new successes.



