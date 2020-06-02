Rajya Sabha polls for 18 seats to be held on June 19

The polling will be held on 19th of this month. The Commission had earlier deferred the elections on these seats scheduled for 26th of March due to COVID-19 situation.

The election will be conducted for filling four seats each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur and Meghalaya.

The time of poll will be from 9A.M. to 4 P.M. and the counting of votes will be held on the same day. The commission also decided that the Chief Secretaries will depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections. It has also appointed Chief Electoral Officer of the concerned states as observers for the election.

Earlier, the commission had announced elections to fill 55 seats in Rajya Sabha seats out of which candidates on 37 seats were elected unopposed.