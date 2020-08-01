Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

The sitting Rajya Sabha MP, had been facing health-related issues for over a decade and had undergone a kidney transplant. He had been hospitalised in Singapore at least since March this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief on the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. In a tweet, President Kovind said, a man of many parts, Amar Singh was an able Parliamentarian. He expressed condolences to the family, friends and well-wishers of the late leader.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also expressed grief on the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. In a tweet, Vice President Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and prayed to God for the peace to the departed soul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness on the demise of the Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, Amar Singh was an energetic public figure and in the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters.

The Prime Minister said, Amar Singh was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Modi expressed condolences to his friends and family.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadakari and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan also expressed condolences on the death of former Samajwadi Party leader.