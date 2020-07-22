Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urges newly elected members of House to uphold rules and procedures

He was speaking after the administration of oath or affirmation to the new members of Rajya Sabha in the Chamber of the House today. Mr Naidu urged them to hold themselves to account with regard to their conduct both within and outside the House, so as to enhance the standing of the institution in the eyes of the people.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman urged the newly elected members not to fall prey to the temptation of disrupting the proceedings of the House for short term gains. He exhorted them to be conscious of their noble responsibility toward enhancing the standing of the apex legislature in public esteem.

Naidu suggested to the first time members of Rajya Sabha to enhance their knowledge about the history and contribution of the House during the last 68 years, the objectives and course of freedom struggle, making of the Constitution and the functioning of the Parliamentary institutions by reading standard books. He urged the seniors to guide the first-timers in understanding the functioning of the House.

Naidu referred to the concerted efforts being made by the Centre and the State Governments and other stakeholders including frontline warriors like doctors, medical staff, security forces and media to contain the pandemic and expressed hope that normal life would be restored soon.

Earlier, 45 members took the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha chamber while following physical distancing norms. Members including three women took oath or affirmation in 10 languages, Telugu, Bodo, Kannada, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Bengali, Hindi and English. In total, 61 members including 43 first-timers have been elected to the Upper house. The members who could not take oath or affirmation will do so during the ensuing Monsoon Session.