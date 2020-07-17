Rajnath Singh leaves for Srinagar after visiting forward posts in Eastern Ladakh region

This is Defence Minister’s First visit after the stand-off between India and China in the region. At Lukung in the banks of Pangong Tso, Rajnath Singh addressed the troops. AIR correspondent reports, Defence minister Rajnath Singh has completed a whirlwind visit to Leh and forward posts in Eastern Ladakh region.

When the Finger 4 of Pangong Tso and Depsang plains were in focus in talks between the commànders Defence Minister visit is seen as a key development.

Core commanders level talks focused on disengament of PLA from Pangong Tso and Depsang plains. Defence Minister visiting the ground zero to see the situation and review the disengament process at the friction Point sends message of the intent.

At Lukung post the Defence Minister addressed the troops and interacted with forces.

Before Lukung visit the defence minister has witnessed the demonstration of coordination between Indian Army and Airforce at Thiksey Rambirpur in Leh.

Minister along with the Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane and Northern Command LtGenl YK Joshi along with senior army officers of Fire and Fury are present at the demonstration.

Earlier, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal welcomed Rajnath Singh at the Leh airport.