Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with US Def. Secy. Mark Esper

In a Tweet, the RakshaMantri said, “Had a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence Dr. Mark T. Esper. We expressed firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation. He also briefed me about the recent developments in the Gulf Region. I shared India’s concerns & interests in the region.”

Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Japanese defence minister.

The RakshaMantri also held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and exchanged views on regional security scenario. The two Defence Ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

“Had productive discussions with Japanese Defense Minister @Konotaromp over the telephone on further enhancing the bilateral defence and security cooperation between India and Japan. Also exchanged views on the regional developments including the recent development in the Gulf.”

