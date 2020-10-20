Rajnath Singh approves new DRDO Procurement Manual-2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Defence Minister’s Office said, in a tweet, that this will encourage more participation of the Indian Industry including start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Research and Development activity and also to achieve the goal of self-reliance in Defence.
The Defence Minister said, the new DRDO Procurement Manual will facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry by simplifying the processes and ensuring their participation in design and development activities.
Rajnath Singh approves new DRDO Procurement Manual-2020
Defence Minister’s Office said, in a tweet, that this will encourage more participation of the Indian Industry including start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Research and Development activity and also to achieve the goal of self-reliance in Defence.