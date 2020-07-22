Rajasthan Speaker to file Special Leave Petition in SC over HC direction on rebel Congress MLAs

Wednesday , July 22 2020
Addressing a press conference, Dr. Joshi said that he has the right to issue show-cause notices on the applications he receives. In parliamentary democracy, the work of all constitutional institutions is well-defined.

Under the disqualification law, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has also made it clear that the Speaker has the power to take decisions regarding this.

Dr. Joshi said that he cannot be challenged before the final decision, but recently the notices issued to Congress MLAs were challenged by them in the High Court which could create a constitutional crisis. After a decision is made by him, it can be scrutinised by the court, but if there is interference in normal proceedings then it can create a constitutional crisis.

The Speaker said that keeping in mind the dignity of parliamentary democracy, he has respected all the decisions of the High Court.

