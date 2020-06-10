Rajasthan seals its state borders in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases

In addition, the government has decided to regulate and control intra-state traffic. Now, people entering via air, rail or bus route will have to take permission from the government. Director General of Police M.L. Lather issued orders and directed that no person should be allowed to enter the state or go to another state without permission.

Only such persons are exempted who have been issued No Objection Certificate by the concerned State Governments. Police officials have been instructed to set up police check-posts at all inter-state borders along with Airports, Railway Stations and Bus Stands. The District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been authorized to issue passes in the state.

It has also been instructed to issue passes in only emergency situations for visit to other states. Meanwhile, 123 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today in the state.

On Tuesday, 369 people were found to be corona infected, which was the highest number of Corona patients found in a single day. There has been a rapid increase in the number of COVID patients in the state after movement of migrants. More than 200 cases of Corona are being reported in the state from last 10 days.