Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on petition of rebel Congress MLAs in state

Congress-rebel Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs of Congress have filed a petition seeking dismissal of the disqualification notices served to sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. The court had postponed the hearing on Friday.

The Assembly’s Secretariat had issued notices to these MLAs on a petition submitted by the Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi who sought to initiate proceedings related to disqualifying to Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and other 18 MLAs for violating the party’s whip.

The future of the State Government now rests on the outcome of the legal battle going on several fronts.

Many legal fronts have been opened in the state in the game of check and mete. Notices have been issued to the 19 rebel MLAs of the Congress in the disqualification matter.

These notices have been challenged in the double bench of the Rajasthan High Court, where the hearing continues.

On the other hand, three cases have been registered by the SOG and one by the ACB for alleged conspiracy against the government and horse-trading of legislators. Some persons are in the lens of both agencies including two rebel MLAs of Congress.

All the MLAs supporting the government are camping in a hotel near Jaipur for the last eight days. In view of the situation, the possibility of ending the political crisis in the state soon is very less.