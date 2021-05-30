Rajasthan govt has set example across India by managing Covid situation well: Gehlot

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that the state government has set an example across the country by managing the Covid situation well during the first and the second wave of the pandemic.

During a late night Covid review meeting, he asked officials to do the master planning of oxygen production, vaccination and medical infrastructure in the state in view of the possibility of a third wave of the infection.

Gehlot said that the state government would provide adequate financial resources to strengthen the health facilities in the state.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare an effective strategy to counter the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that there are reports about different variants of coronavirus in the country and the third wave is likely to be more deadly.

“A strategy should be chalked out keeping in mind the research and study going on in the country and the world,” Gehlot was quoted as saying in the release.

Health secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that the number of active cases in the state has come down significantly. He informed that the number of active cases in the state on May 14 was about 2.12 lakh, which has now reduced to about 56,000.

In some districts, he said the positivity rate has been reduced to less than 5 per cent.

“Only seven districts still have the positivity rate above 10 per cent,” Mahajan added.

Please share this news







