Rajasthan Governor approves removal of Sachin Pilot, two other ministers

Rajasthan CM had proposed to sack Sachin Pilot, Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh from Rajasthan Cabinet.

Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister, Vishvendra Singh as Minister of Tourism and Ramesh Meena as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.

Talking to the media outside Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister alleged that BJP was trying to destabilize his government from the last six months. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, some of his colleagues were misled by the BJP.

Earlier, the crisis in the Rajasthan unit of Congress deepened when Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of party’s state unit President. In his place, Govind Singh Dotasara was appointed as the next state Party President. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced this after the conclusion of Congress state legislature party meeting held in Jaipur today.

On the other hand, senior BJP leaders also kept an eye on the day-long developments in the Congress. A meeting of senior BJP leaders was also held at party headquarter in Jaipur. After this, Leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria said that the state government has lost the majority. He said, in such a situation, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should prove his majority in the Rajasthan assembly before the Cabinet Expansion.

Meanwhile, the police has tightened security in some district of the state, including Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Karauli, Dhaulpur and Bharatpur. In another development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the meeting of the state cabinet at 7.30 this evening followed by the meeting of the Council of Ministers at 8 pm.