Rajasthan: BJP constitutes committee to look into infants’ deaths in Kota

BJP working president JP Nadda has formed the committee comprising four MPs to look into the alarming number of infant deaths at a hospital.

The panel, which includes Lok Sabha MPs Jaskaur Meena, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar, and Rajya Sabha MP Kanta Kardam, has been asked to submit its report within three days.

BJP MP Jaskaur Meena, Locket Chatterjee, RS MP Kanta touring the hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. They will submit report to the party.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is MP from Kota, had on Sunday expressed concern over the death of infants and urged the state government to act with sensitivity.

