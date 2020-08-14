Rajasthan assembly session begins today

Ahead of the session, BJP and Congress held Legislature Party Meetings in Jaipur on Thursday. During the separate meetings, both parties discussed their strategy for Friday’s session.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired the Congress Legislature Party meeting at his residence. The meeting was also attended by Congress leader Sachin Pilot along with 18 other party who had rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot last month.



The BJP has decided to move no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting.

