Rainy week likely for Mumbai, neighbouring areas as monsoon approaches

As of now the Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through Karwar, Shimoga, Tumukuru, Chittoor and Chennai. Hence, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states will see monsoon activity during next 48 hours.

Conditions also becoming favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana remaining parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal & northeastern states,

Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 48 hours or in the next 4 days.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood a low pressure area has formed over the same region.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid- tropospheric levels. It is likely to move west northwest wards and become well marked during next 48 hours.

Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during 9th and 10th June, over central India during 11th to 13th June.

Due to Strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast of India during 10th-13th June.