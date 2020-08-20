Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places across Delhi during the next few hours.

It said that Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places including IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut and other adjoining areas. Submerged underpasses, water logging on roads, fallen trees and uprooted electricity poles have also been reported from many areas of the Capital city.

