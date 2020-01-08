Rain, fresh snowfall bring mercury down in several parts of North India

The basic amenities like electricity and water supply has been affected immensely. Roads are blocked in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. The Met department has predicted cold day conditions in the next few days. In view of the weather forecast schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed tomorrow and day after in some districts.

High-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall. Authorities in Ladakh had issued a low-danger avalanche warning in various areas and asked people to avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas during the next 24 hours.

In Himachal Pradesh, most of the high and mid-hills received heavy snowfall today.

State capital Shimla experienced seasons heaviest snowfall which blocked many circuit roads. Tourists are thronging in large numbers to the major tourist hotspots of state to experience snowfall.

Rain lashed Delhi and NCR this morning, bringing the mercury down and also causing traffic snarls in various parts of Delhi. Met official said, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius.