Rain and flooding continue on Australia’s wildfire-ravaged east coast

There were still more than 35 active fires in New South Wales on Saturday, half of them yet to be contained, but officials said the downpours, which are expected to continue into next week, may dampen them.

Speaking at a new conference, New South Wales emergency services minister, David Elliot warned the public to be vigilant in the flood conditions, with 13 flood rescue operations launched over two days.

\After months of destructive wildfires that have razed millions of hectares of land, Australia has been hit in recent weeks by wild weather that has brought heavy downpours, hail storms and heat waves.