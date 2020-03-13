Rain accompanied with strong winds & hailstorm lash many parts of Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all District Magistrates to provide financial assistance to the affected people within 24 hours.

The change of weather and untimely rain continues to damage the crops in state. Many districts received rain and hailstorm last night also.

At least 2 persons died due to accidents and in cases of lightening. heavy loss has been observed to crops of wheat, mustered, potato and pulses. water logging in fields and gusty winds have flattened the ready to harvest crops.

Districts like pilibhit, sitapur, chandauli, Muzaffarnagar, Bhagpat, Bijnaur and jaunpur are badly affected due to changed weather conditions.

India Meteorological Department has already issued warning of hailstorm, rain and gusty wind conditions prevailing for another 24 hours.