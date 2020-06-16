Railways transports more than 60 lakh migrant in Shramik Special trains

Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said, most of the migrant workers have reached their home destinations. He said, very few migrants are left to be sent back.

Yadav said, Railways is coordinating with state governments and written a letter to chief secretaries to take the remaining workers home as well. He said, Railways has been able to accommodate almost all the requests received from the sending States till date.

The Chairman Railway Board said, five thousand 231 coaches have been converted into Covid coach care centers. He said, 50 railway coaches have already been deployed in Delhi for COVID-19 patients.