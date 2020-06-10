Railways transports approximately 60 lakh migrant workers to their destination states since 1st May

Railway Ministry has requested the State Governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special trains.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that Indian Railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains immediately within 24 hours of the request made by the State Governments.

Railways has also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any future requirement.

More than 4,347 Shramik Special trains have been operated by Railways to transport approximately 60 lakh migrant workers to their destination states since 1st of May.