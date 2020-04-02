Railways transported 7,195 wagons of food grains in 3 days

A railway spokesperson said that in three days, the national transporter ferried 7,195 wagons of food grains, 64,567 wagons of coal, 3,314 wagons of steel and 3,838 wagons of petroleum.

The railway official said that a total of 1,43,458 wagons of freight was loaded in last three days.

The spokesperson said that in order to ensure the timely delivery of essential commodities for citizens and goods vital for energy and infrastructure sector, Indian Railways has maintained its freight corridors fully functional inspite of the COVID-19 lockdown and has been successful in meeting the needs of both the households sector and industry.

The railways has suspended the services of the passenger, mail and express trains from March 24 to April 14 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The official said on April 1, a total of 545 rakes (54,177 wagons) were loaded out of which 328 rakes (17,805 wagons) were loaded for essential commodities, which included 54 rakes (2,343 wagons) of foodgrains, five rakes (210 wagons) of sugar, one rake (42 wagons) of fruits and vegetables, 244 rakes (14,078 wagons) of coal, and 24 rakes (1,132 wagons) of petroleum products.

He said among loading of other important commodities, 16 rakes (685 wagons) of steel and 17 rakes (761 wagons) of fertilizer were loaded.