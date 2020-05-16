Railways transport more than 14 lakh stranded people in 1,074 Shramik Special trains since May 1st

These special trains have originated from various States like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Railways have started running Shramik Special trains from 1st of this month to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down.

These trains are being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the state which is sending the passengers and the state which is receiving them. During the last three days, more than two lakh persons have been transported per day.