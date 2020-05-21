Railways to take strict action against agents who use software to book tickets: Piyush Goyal

In a series of tweets on Thursday, he said, if an agent approaches a passenger and offers to book tickets, the passenger is requested to complain against the agent using 138 complaint number.

The minister said, Railways announced the operation of 200 trains from June 1 of which booking started at 10 AM on Thursday.

He said, on May 1, four trains were run in which about 5,000 migrant workers went to their homes. He added, yesterday, 279 trains were run, in which five lakh migrant labourers, students and trapped tourists were sent to their homes.

Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing a new direction to fight Covid-19 epidemic. He said, the idea of turning railway coaches into isolation coaches was given by the Prime Minister and after discussing this idea with Railways and Health Ministry, five thousand coaches have been turned into isolation coaches.

Earlier, in a video interaction with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, the minister said, the booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres by tomorrow across the country. He said bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2 to 3 days and the Railways is developing a protocol in this regard.

Goyal said, the Railways is going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. He informed that in the last two and half hours, over 4 lakh tickets have been booked for second class passenger trains which will start from June 1.