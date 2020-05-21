Railways to start ticket booking at 1.7 lakh common service centres from tomorrow, says Piyush Goyal

He said, people who are in remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent can also access it.

The minister also said bookings will also resume at counters at specific railway stations over the next two to three days. Earlier, Railways announced the operation of 200 trains from 1st June of which booking started at 10 AM today.

The minister said the railways which started the Shramik Special trains from May 1st has run 2,050 such trains since then, ferrying around 30 lakh migrants, students and other stranded people.

Railway Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceptualising the railways’ isolation coaches for coronavirus patients.

He informed, Railways so far has converted around 5,000 coaches into Covid-care centres which will be deployed at 225 stations.

He also said within 2.5 hours of opening bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains today, four lakh passengers booked tickets.

Piyush Goyal said, people have also started reverse bookings to come back to work.

Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal said that Railways is taking strict action against agents who use software to book tickets.

In a series of tweets today, he said, if an agent approaches a passenger and offers to book tickets, the passenger is requested to complain against the agent using 138 complaint number.