Railways to run 2,600 more Shramik Special trains in next 10 days

Addressing media in a press briefing in New Delhi, Railway Board Chairman, V K Yadav, informed that over 45 lakh people have returned to their native places since 1st of May, through the Shramik Special Trains.

Railways started running Shramik Special trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown.

Shramik special trains are being run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments.

The Railways and State Governments have appointed senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these Shramik Specials.

Yadav also informed that the Railways will further make arrangements for more of such trains as and when requests are received from the State and district authorities.

