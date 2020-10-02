Railways to run 200 special trains from Oct 15 in view of festive season

Addressing a virtual press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Yadav said, Ministry of Railways conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administrations and review the status of coronavirus. He said, they have been asked to give a report after which the number of trains to be introduced during the holiday season will be decided. Mr Yadav said as of now it is estimated that around 200 trains will be run.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO said that the occupancy of clone trains, which were introduced in routes with high demand is around 60 per cent. He said, Ministry of Railways has decided that wherever the clone train is filled, it will run another clone train on the same route to ensure that no passenger is waitlisted.

Regular trains have remained suspended indefinitely since 22nd March.

Railways started operations of 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country on 12th May and 100 pairs of long-distance trains on 1st June. It also started 80 trains additionally on 12th September.