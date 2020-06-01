Railways to run 200 special trains across country from today

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains. Railway Ministry said, more than one lakh 45 thousand passengers will travel on day one.

Around 26 lakh passengers have booked their tickets for Advance Reservation Period 1st to 30th June.

These trains are fully reserved trains having both AC and Non AC classes. General coaches have reserved sitting accommodation. There will be no unreserved coach in the train.



The passengers will have to reach the station 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. All passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

Only passengers with confirmed and RAC tickets will be allowed to enter the Railway Station and board the train. All passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing during travel. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State and Union territories.

No Linen, blankets and curtains will be provided inside the train. Use of Aarogya Setu App will be mandatory for all passengers.

Online Booking of tickets for these trains is being done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App.

Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers and Ticketing agents.

Raliways to run 200 Special trains across country from todayBooking of Tatkal ticket can be done from 29th June for journey date 30 June and onwards.