Railways to resume passenger train services from tomorrow; online booking opens at 4 pm today

Initially 15 pairs of trains will ply with passengers onboard.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on Monday and will be available only on the IRCTC website.



Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and counter tickets will not be issued.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. Passengers will have to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

Railways will start more special services on new routes.

20,000 coaches have been reserved as COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches are also kept reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as Shramik Special for stranded migrants.

