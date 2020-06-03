Railways operationalizes 4197 “Shramik Special” trains; 58 lacs migrants transported

In addition to Shramik specials, Railways are running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani trains from 12th May and 100 pairs of Special Mail/Express from 1st June, 2020

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways is operating “Shramik Special” trains form 1st May 2020.

As on 3rd June 2020, a total of 4197 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country.

81 trains were on the run till 09.00 am in the morning.Till now, more than 58 lacs migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 34 days.

These 4197 trains were originated from various states. The top five States/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat(1026 Trains), Maharashtra(802 Trains), Punjab(416 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (294 Trains) and Bihar (294 Trains).

These “Shramik Special” Trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1682 Trains), Bihar(1495 Trains), Jharkhand(197 Trains), Odisha (187 Trains), West Bengal (156 Trains).

It may be noted that trains running now are not facing any congestion.

In addition to Shramik specials, Railways are running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type trains connecting New Delhi and started 200 more time tabled trains on 1st June.