Railways offers to supply 2.6 lakh meals daily from various Railway kitchens across country

This has been communicated to district authorities all over the country.

The offer of 2.6 lakh meals per day is based on the kitchen capacities of the earmarked initial locations. If the need arises, more such locations can be ramped up to boost the supply.

These meals will be available at just cost basis at 15 rupees per meal. Payments settlement can be done by the State Governments at later stage.

IRCTC has agreed to ramp up the number of cooked meals as per demand. Nearly one lakh free hot cooked meals are already being distributed by Indian Railways daily.

Distribution of free hot-cooked meals during the national lockdown crossed the two million mark on Tuesday with a total of more than 20.5 lacs hot cooked meals distributed to people vulnerable to hunger due to the pandemic.