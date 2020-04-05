Railways offer unhindered services of Parcel Trains for transportation of essential commodities

Railways is already transporting essential commodities to different parts of the country through freight trains. While these freight operations of Railways are meeting the needs of bulk transportation of essential, parcel trains are transporting various items that need to be delivered comparatively in smaller quantities.



Parcel Trains are providing big boost to transportation of essential commodities and other goods in times of lock down due to COVID -19. So far, Indian Railways has loaded 30 Special Parcel Trains to various destinations all over the country. In order to ensure speedy delivery and availability of vital goods and commodities across the nation in the times of Lockdown, it is also identifying routes for other areas as well.



Indian Railways has also been running other Parcel trains as per demand of customers during the period including milk specials and food products.Besides, Special Parcel Trains can also be planned as per the demand.

