Railways Ministry organizes Virtual Retirement Function for 2,320 superannuating officials

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, complimented the superannuated staff for their dedicated services and valuable contribution to Railways.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister appreciated their contribution for Railways to make it a better Railways. The Minister also complimented the staff for putting best efforts during the fight against COVID.

The Minister referred to cleanliness, a small act which resulted in a transformational change. The Minister urged the retirees to continue to perform small acts which can bring discernible changes in society like rain water harvesting, production of manure from wet waste, thinking of innovative ways to increase production of farmers’ harvest.

They also expressed that they would always be a part of Rail Parivaar.