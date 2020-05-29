Railways Ministry appeals persons in COVID-19 risk category to avoid travel by trains

The appeal was made in view of the few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling, have happened.

The Ministry said that Indian Railways has been running Shramik Special Trains on a daily basis throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes.

It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravates the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said, Indian Railways is working 24X7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all the citizens of the country needing to travel.

It said, safety of passengers is the biggest concern and it seeks the cooperation of all citizens in this matter.

It said, in case of any distress or emergency, passengers can reach out to the Railways Helpline number – 139 and 138.