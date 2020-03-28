Railways makes first prototype of hospital isolation coach

The Railway said, after clearance, 10 railway coaches per week will be converted into isolation wards for patients by each Zonal Railway. The coaches will be placed all across the country to fight against COVID-19.

In order to construct an isolation cabin prototype, the middle berth has been removed from one side of the coach while all three berths have been removed in front of the patient berth. Northern Railway said, coaches are being sanitized properly before and after the completion of work.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways will give full refund for all tickets for journey period from 21st March to 14th April. The decision has been taken due to cancellation of trains and tickets booking facility till 14th April to contain the spread of COVID-19.

For tickets cancelled prior to 27th of this month, passenger need to file Ticket Deposit Receipt with journey details by filling a form up to 21st June to avail balance refund amount. Railways shall provide a utility through which the passenger can avail refund of balance amount deducted during cancellation of such tickets.

In case of e tickets, balance refund amount shall be credited to the account of the passenger from which tickets was booked for tickets tickets cancelled prior to 27th March.

For tickets cancelled after 27th of March, full refund shall be payable in respect of all such cancellation.