Railways creates new world record by successfully running first Double-Stack Container Train in OHE electrified territory

This tremendous achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India.

Railway Ministry said, with this remarkable development, Railways has become the first to run Double-Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise Over Head Equipment territory.

The Operations successfully commenced on 10th June from Palanpur and Botad stations in Gujarat.

The Ministry said, Railways has transported more than 178 million tonnes of commodities from 1st April to 10th of June this year.

It said, more than 32 lakh wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functional during the lockdown period.

Of these, more than 18 lakh wagons carried essential commodities like food grains, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits and vegetables, petroleum products, coal and fertilizers throughout the country.