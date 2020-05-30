Railway Ministry requests State govts to ensure proper planning regarding Shramik Trains

The Ministry said, there have been several instances where the passengers have not been brought to the station and notified trains have been cancelled. It said, some of the States have also not been giving consent to the sending States, preventing transportation of a large number of migrant labour for those States.

More than four thousand Shramik Special services have been operated by Railways to transport around 54 lakh stranded persons to their destination states.

The Ministry said, it has been able to accommodate almost all the requests received from the sending States till date