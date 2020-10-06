Railway Minister Piyush Goyal calls for coordinated operations among Railways, Coal, Power entities

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with top leadership of Coal and Power Sector to ensure consolidation of coal business of Railways and suggest ways and means to further improve the joint operational productivity of Railways, Coal and power sector concerning Coal Freight.

Coal accounts for almost 50 per cent of freight of Railways.

Union Minister said that Railways is making relentless efforts in the field of boosting freight loading and there was no scope of any slippages on any front.

Ministry of Railways said that in a remarkable turn around, in September 2020, Indian Railways earned nearly Rs. 9,897 crore from freight loading which is also around Rs. 1180 crore higher as compared to last year’s earnings for the same period.

The increase in freight revenue is 13.54 per cent. The Ministry said, there is a great a potential to further enhance loading of coal and an increase in coal loading will have a significant positive impact on railways freight revenues.

The Ministry said, slew of efforts like more than 25 policy initiatives formation of Business Development Units at zonal levels, running both specialised parcel and kisan trains and better all round monitoring is ensuring the growth.

