Railway carries mini trucks to Bangladesh for first time

The first consignment of 51 TATA Ace Vehicles arrived at Benapole in Bangladesh on Friday.

Confirming the arrival, Railway Advisor to the High Commision of India Anita Barik told Prasar Bharti Special Correspondent at Dhaka that the trucks arrived in Bangladesh loaded on 15 parcel vans.

It covered a distance of more than 1400 kilometres from India after starting on Sunday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had commended the activities of the railways through a tweet on Sunday saying that railways is at the forefront in promoting exports.

Earlier, on 13 July a parcel train carrying chilli from Andhra Pradesh had arrived in Bangladesh.

The first container train carrying FMCG products and other items in 50 containers had arrived at the Benapole railways station of Bangladesh on Sunday, 26 July.

On Monday, India handed over 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh for use in its passenger and cargo services in the country.

These steps have contributed significantly in upgrading the railway cooperation between the two countries and keeping the supply chain between India and Bangladesh working at a time when transport services between the two countries were disrupted due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the Corona pandemic.

Railway cooperation between India and Bangladesh has grown substantially over the years. India has extended a Line of Credit (LoC) worth over 2.4 billion dollars for 17 railway projects out of which 9 have been completed.