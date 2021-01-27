‘Raag — Music Of Life’ Release Date Is Confirmed

After releasing an intriguing trailer, the makers of multi-starrer “Raag — Music Of Life” confirms the release date of the film. The film will hit the marquee on 19th February 2021.

Helmed by Arvind Tripathi, the musical social drama stars a whopping ensemble of Rajpal Yadav, Bharti, Sudra Chandran, Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rakesh Bedi and Mohan Joshi.

“We are happy with the response of the trailer. And now we’re looking forward to the release of the film. The film will release on coming 19th February 2021. This film is a labour of love and hard-work, hope audience love it as well” says Arvind Tripathi.

The trailer of the film, features stellar performances from Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Sudha Chandran. The use of local dialect and diction of cast is impressive.

The film chronicles the journey of a girl from Bundelkhand region to deep horrifying world of brothels in Mumbai. The story revolves around Madhu, a rebellious girl from Bedhiya community who wishes to change their age-old tradition of singing and dancing through education.

Unfortunately she is forced into marriage, but that was just beginning of troubles. During her visit of Mumbai, she is kidnapped and sold to a brothel (Red Light Area), and that sets her on a new journey of self-discovery and redemption.

The film is bankrolled by KK Mundhada and Piyush Mundhada, and written by Nazir Qureshi. The film is currently slated for 19th Feb 2021 release.

